Alan Winde offers Christina Nomdo the first Western Cape children’s commissioner position

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has accepted the provincial legislature’s recommendation for Christina Nomdo to be offered the position as the first-ever Western Cape Children’s Commissioner.

Winde on Wednesday signed the submission recommending Nomdo for the position and notified his cabinet of the decision. A formal offer letter will now be drawn up and sent to Nomdo for her consideration.

Winde said he was very pleased to accept Nomdo’s recommendation.

“She is imminently qualified for the role, with international experience, in Africa most notably but elsewhere also, advocating for human rights, and developing practical tools for children’s safety,” Winde said in a statement.

“She also made sure that the voices of children were heard and incorporated into the review of the country’s National Development Plan – Vision 2030. She has worked against child abuse and neglect and is a proven advocate for children’s rights. She is currently working on her PhD, focusing on lawmaking for child autonomy rights.

“I am especially pleased that she has her roots in the Western Cape, having grown up and worked in the community of Belhar. This gives her an excellent understanding of some of the issues children of the Western Cape face, and which we, working with her, hope to address,” Winde said.

The premier also placed a notice of the commencement of the Western Cape Commissioner for Children’s Act in the Provincial Gazette. The act is therefore now operational.

“I would like to thank all the members of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature who have played a part in us reaching this historic point. I would also like to extend my thanks to the members of the public who made nominations for this important role, as well as those NGOs and members of civil society who participated in the process.”

The Western Cape government will inform the public in due course whether she has accepted the position.

“I did have a wonderful telephone call with Ms Nomdo this morning, who has assured me that she is pleased to have been recommended, and will not delay in responding to the offer letter. We have already made budget provision for the office of the commissioner to be set up, and we, therefore, hope to have the incumbent commence duty by latest 1 June 2020,” Winde said.

“As a province and as a country, we face a number of challenges which impact children in various ways. Having a dedicated children’s commissioner, who is a watchdog for their rights, is an important step in protecting them. We look forward to working with Ms Nomdo, should she accept the appointment,” he said.

