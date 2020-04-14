ANC warns councillors they are not above the law

The national leadership of the ANC has warned that the party was going to take harsh action against councillors who found themselves on the wrong side of the law for contravening lockdown regulations. National party spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was embarrassing for ANC councillors who were entrusted not only by the party, but also by the communities in which they lived to lead by example in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. “We have already received countless complaints from the public about the wayward conduct of some of our councillors. In some instances, people on the ground have...

The national leadership of the ANC has warned that the party was going to take harsh action against councillors who found themselves on the wrong side of the law for contravening lockdown regulations.

National party spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was embarrassing for ANC councillors who were entrusted not only by the party, but also by the communities in which they lived to lead by example in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

“We have already received countless complaints from the public about the wayward conduct of some of our councillors. In some instances, people on the ground have started to cast doubt on whether we are capable of taking action against our own councillors hell-bent to contravene the lockdown regulations as set by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently,” Mabe said.

“In light of this, the ANC would like to reassure our people in communities out there that those found with blood on their hands will soon face the full might of the law. We have a very healthy working relationship with the law enforcement agencies and municipalities in which these councillors are serving. We are currently following proper channels and within a very short space of time they will face the music.”

Mabe’s comments came in reply to questions from the Citizen after allegations that the party was turning a blind eye to questionable behaviour by some of its councillors.

Complaints from citizens have also seen the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) calling on its councillors and municipal officials to adhere to the regulations aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

In the first case, it was alleged a councillor at the Polokwane Municipality was arrested as part of a group of people who were playing loud music and consuming alcohol in a public area. The councillor is working under the political leadership of Salga national president Tembi Nkadimeng.

Limpopo ANC provincial secretary said the party viewed the matter in a very serious light and was likely to take a decision against the councillor in a teleconference meeting to take place before Friday.

In the second report, it was alleged that a councillor from Matatiele Local Municipality has been found to be unlawfully distributing travel permits to residents, enabling them to move around freely under the pretext of providing essential services in term of the regulations issued under the Disaster Management Act.

In the third, there was a video circulating on social media about derogatory remarks and statements contradicting President Cyril Ramaphosa’s messages and cautions around the way the military should behave during the lockdown.

The video featured the executive mayor of Matjhabeng Local Municipality during a welcome address to members of the South African National Defence Force deployed in Welkom, Free State.

In the fourth report, a Steve Tshwete local municipality councillor, Musawenkosi “Cheppy” Masina was arrested by police in Middleburg, Mpumalanga, last week for allegedly issuing business permits to township traders, spaza-shop owners and foreigners. According to reports, Masina charged foreigners and spaza-shop owners between R300 and R1,000 per permit.

He is currently in custody facing charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Mpumalanga ANC acting provincial secretary Lindiwe Ntshalintshali said in a statement: “We have declared fraud and corruption as an enemy of progress and a stumbling block to our National Democratic Revolution program. It is against this backdrop that the ANC in Mpumalanga has decided to summarily suspend the membership of Cllr Musawenkosi Masina with immediate effect, pending the finalisation of the investigations into allegations levelled against him.”

