Government 14.4.2020 02:30 pm

ANC warns councillors they are not above the law

Alex Matlala
ANC warns councillors they are not above the law

File image for illustrative purposes. Pule Mabe at Johannesburg police station.

The national leadership has warned municipal councillors they will face action after several members were found contravening the national lockdown regulations.

The national leadership of the ANC has warned that the party was going to take harsh action against councillors who found themselves on the wrong side of the law for contravening lockdown regulations. National party spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was embarrassing for ANC councillors who were entrusted not only by the party, but also by the communities in which they lived to lead by example in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. “We have already received countless complaints from the public about the wayward conduct of some of our councillors. In some instances, people on the ground have...
