Senior government managers to contribute to Solidarity Fund

Government directors-general, heads of department, deputy directors-general, chief directors, directors, advisors and political office staff will now have to contribute to the solidarity fund thanks to a recent decision by members of the Forum of South Africa’s Directors General (Fosad).

According to the Government News Agency, Fosad members met on Sunday and a decision was made to support the call by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) for political leadership and the executive layer of the public service to make contributions to the Solidarity Fund.

“Fosad has thus made a call for all public servants in national and provincial departments, including the public entities, to donate to the fund in an effort to support South Africans whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic and care for those in hospital or medical care.

The directors-general have directed on amounts for donations by the senior management service, including directors-general/HODs, deputy directors-general, chief directors and directors. This applies to all other officials remunerated at these levels including advisors, political office staff etc,” read part of a statement issued by the entity.

The forum further appealed to public servants to “dig deep in their pockets in support of this noble cause.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reportedly welcomed the decision.

“Every effort made to alleviate the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is highly appreciated. These public servants continue to demonstrate their commitment to the Batho Pele value statement: we belong (to our people), we care (about our people), we serve (our people),” said Ramaphosa.

The department of public service and administration has been tasked to further work on details taking into account the relevant legal environment, and a circular with details will be sent to all departments in due course.

