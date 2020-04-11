ANC joins condemnation of Strandfontein homeless camp after alleged gang rape

The ANC caucus in the Western Cape Legislature on Saturday joined the fray and called for the Strandfontein relocation camp for the homeless to be closed with immediate effect and for national government to intervene in the crisis.

ANC legislature leader Cameron Dugmore said they were reacting to news of the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old at the camp.

“We have been warning for days that unilaterally setting up the camp for people who live on our streets was a recipe for disaster,” Dugmore said.

The official opposition party said its MPL, Gladys Bakubaku-Vos, visited the camp this week and was appalled to find men and women mixed in one tent.

Dugmore blamed Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and DA councillor JP Smith for the crisis after they allegedly “masterminded” the camp.

The camp had been set up on the Strandfontein Sports Ground and at least 2,000 people were envisaged to be accommodated at the site as a way to prevent infections among the homeless who had dwelt in the Cape Town CBD and surroundings.

Cape Town, like Johannesburg and other cities, has been gathering homeless people living in city centres and placing them in temporary shelters to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but the process has been met with resistance in some areas such as Strandfontein.

The ANC complaint followed protests from residents of Strandfontein opposing the establishment of the camp in their backyard.

Led by the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum, the irate residents demanded that the people be removed and taken back to the city centre. They initiated a social media campaign known as #IAmStrandfontein to canvass support to stop the relocation, and the petition would be taken to Plato.

“While we know homeless people will carry the burden of suffering during the crisis, whatever happens at Strandfontein relocation camp will affect the health of all of us. This is a test of our morality as a city – it is clear that everyone will bear the consequences,”said the Strandfontein CPF in statement.

But the City is adamant that all the lockdown regulations have been followed.

While residential organisations appeared to be sympathetic and concerned about the violation of the homeless’ rights, they contradicted themselves as they demanded that the homeless be removed.

“The crisis calls on all of us to nurture a deeper and more profound sense of our shared humanity, to act with overwhelming generosity and to ensure the most vulnerable residents do not suffer harm. Although the City must take measures to contain the virus, we expect politicians and city officials to lead with moral integrity and compassion,” the CPF added.

It said the crisis may limit some freedoms and civil rights, but it required them as residents to reaffirm their commitment to protecting basic human rights and respecting human dignity – without excuses or exceptions.

“We share a history in this city of trauma, of forced removals, of dislocation and displacement. Our Constitution affirms our common desire to heal the past. No matter the emergency, we cannot condone any action by the state which we know will rupture our society once again. This generation has an obligation to pass on a more equal city to our children,” they said.

The residents said they objected to the camp because they had heard that homeless people feared being detained and separated from their relationships and being threatened by law enforcement agencies. Also, homeless organisations were excluded from participating in the process.

Professionals such as doctors, social workers and nurses criticised the camp for being unsafe for the vulnerable and people being at risk of contracting various diseases.

They said the City should open smaller temporary shelters in buildings throughout the city, including public buildings, and should work with NGOs and religious organisations.

“Volunteers across this city are willing to do what is necessary to ensure that any local initiatives are safe, supported and integrated into community networks.

“If the City of Cape Town chooses to continue, then the relocation camp must be given the highest priority and funding to ensure that it stops the virus from spreading, is safe, and respects the human rights and dignity of all people. No homeless person should be forced to enter the relocation camp against their will where alternatives exist.”

