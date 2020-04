North West Premier Prof Job Mokgoro says a lot needs to be done to deal with hunger and the devastating effects of unemployment among the people, along with the ongoing fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

Mokgoro said in an interview with Saturday Citizen that he was shocked by the level of suffering as a result of hunger and joblessness in the rural areas and the urban peripheries in the North West. He saw it all himself when he led a delegation of government officials on outreach visits to communities as part of the launch of distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) against the spread of Covid-19.

The programme, which started on Monday, covered all four districts of Bojanala, Ngaka Modiri Molema, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and Ruth Segomotsi Mompati. Mokgoro and the officials distributed masks, sanitisers and other equipment while educating the public about the anti-Covid-19 regulations.

The group visited households where they conducted testing, screening and contact tracing as part of fighting the spread of the virus.

“What we found out was the exceptional and high level of awareness about Covid-19 among the people wherever we go, this is encouraging. People approved of our visits, they were excited and we were able to see their service delivery needs. This says to me this is the best way of bringing services to the people,” Mokgoro said.

The people were aware of Covid-19 but they did not have the necessary equipment to protect themselves such as sanitisers and masks, while hunger and overcrowding prevented some from observing the social distancing required.

“It’s one thing to talk about PPEs such as sanitisers for me and you or those living in big cities, because they are easy to have, but for people in far-flung rural areas and many urban areas accessing these is very difficult. It is incumbent upon us as government to distribute and make these accessible. You can’t say to people wash your hands, when you can’t provide them with sanitisers,” Mokgoro said.

Mokgoro was struck by the extent of lack of food security and the high level of unemployment in most of the areas he toured. The poverty situation was overwhelming in places like Vryburg and Freedom Park.

“We have to respond positively and extensively as the government, we have to do something about food security. We have done a lot in terms of dealing with water shortages in the rural areas, now we have engaged the Department of Water and Sanitation to help us improve on what we have been doing,” he said.

The provincial government officials and premier were warmly welcomed by excited community members in places like Rustenburg.

“People were more than happy to see us. People like to see their leaders of government on their doorsteps even passing and greeting. They fact that people were excited and humbled themselves says we should not be aloof leaders,” Mokgoro said.

The premier was impressed by the level of understanding and knowledge displayed by people regarding Covid-19. He said the communities were aware of the devastation the virus was causing worldwide especially in countries such as Italy, Spain, Britain, the US and China, and that had instilled a sense of alertness to the need to be protected among ordinary people.

