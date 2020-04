A Limpopo district municipality’s executive mayor is accused of using government programmes designed to fight against the spread of the coronavirus to garner support for his election in the upcoming ANC regional elective conference. Mayor Stan Ramaila, who is current ANC Sekhukhune regional chairperson, is accused by the DA of seizing an opportunity during the during a Covid-19 awareness campaign held in Mable Hall near Groblersdal in the Sekhukhune last week Friday to sell the name of his party. He is current executive mayor for the Sekhukhune district municipality, with four other local municipalities reporting to him. About four mayors,...

About four mayors, from Ephraim Mohale, Makhuduthamaga, Elias Motsoaledi and Fetakgomo/ Tubatse municipalities report to him both on political matters and government-related matters.

Ramaila is likely to face competition for his position as ANC regional chairperson from current head of staff for the Limpopo provincial government Mogale Nchabeleng and current Sekhukhune ANC regional secretary Jerry Maseko.

In a statement released today, the DA says: “The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo condemns the political self-interest displayed yesterday by Sekhukune district executive mayor, Stan Ramaila, and his posse during a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Marble Hall. The DA is in possession of videos and photos where it can clearly be seen that mayor Ramaila was accompanied by someone in an ANC-branded vehicle yesterday in Marble Hall. The politically branded vehicle formed part of the convoy that accompanied mayor Ramaila to events in the town.”

DA provincial leader Jacques Smalle said the party found it deplorable that mayor Ramaila could allow party politics at his mayoral events during a national crisis.

“In Limpopo, we have 19 cases of people who tested positive for the Coronavirus and we should be focusing our attention to combat any further spread of the virus in our vulnerable province and forget about cheap politicking.

“According to the mayor Ramaila’s program, he is in Burgersfort today and we call on him and accompanying councillors and officials to leave their party regalia at home and to solely focus on the Covid-19 awareness campaigns as this could save lives. The DA team in Limpopo is at the disposal of Premier Mathabatha and all mayors to serve without prejudice and favour in the fight against the Covid-19 virus because the people of South Africa have to come first,” added Smalle.

But yesterday both Ramaila and the Sekhukhune district municipality scoffed at the claims raised by the DA.

“Executive mayor Ramaila never wears party political regalia when he performs official duties. His official vehicle that he used on that day is not decorated with ANC colours. In fact, that will never happen,” said the district municipality’s communications manager Moloko Moloto.

“The mayor will never abuse a national crisis for partisan interests that are not in his character. He always knows where to draw the line between official duties and the party politics and the DA knows this for a fact, because they’re represented in council, they know his work ethics very well. It’s only sad that they’ve chosen to grandstand on a national crisis,” added Moloto.

In his own words, Ramaila said the DA was day-dreaming.

“I know the law and I take the Covid-19 messages very serious. They must produce proof to substantiate their argument. Until then, they can go to the nearest hell,” he said.

