Breaking News 30.3.2020 07:14 pm

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa says there are 1,326 infections and three deaths in SA

Charles Cilliers
President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing his new Cabinet at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, 29 May 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The president and his cabinet are facing the uphill task of fighting a microscopic enemy that can’t be negotiated with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on Monday evening on the measures currently being undertaken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The president said most citizens were observing the lockdown, but the virus was still spreading and 1,326 people had been confirmed to have the virus, while three people had died after contracting Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said some people had “not yet appreciated the seriousness” of the crisis, and emphasised that the virus could affect all people, both black and white.

He said there were those who did not believe the virus was real.

“It infects the rich and the poor, young and old … those in the cities and those in the rural areas. Let us not think this is somebody else’s problem,” he says. 

He recognised that people were concerned about losing their jobs, and their businesses.

The address followed a meeting of the National Command Council yesterday, said the Presidency, which “assessed the efficacy” of the national lockdown that came into effect on Friday morning.

Numerous issues have been reported with the national shutdown, including the police and army allegedly using too much force to enforce lockdown rules, widespread defiance of the temporary state of disaster rules by the population, chaos as welfare beneficiaries went to collect their grants and ongoing confusion about the finer points of life under lockdown, such as whether people are allowed to buy cigarettes or not.

Watch the address live in the video below, courtesy of News24. This article will be updated with the president’s comments once they are available.

