 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Government 29.3.2020 05:15 pm

Over 40 families evicted from their Durban shacks during lockdown

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
Over 40 families evicted from their Durban shacks during lockdown

Picture for Illustrative purposes . Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Dozens of Durban families were evicted from their homes on Friday, despite a national moratorium on evictions due to the national Covid-19 lockdown.

A shack-dwellers movement, Abahlali Basemjondolo, in Durban will approach the courts tomorrow if government does not explain why dozens of families were evicted from their homes, and made to watch them being destroyed last week and over the weekend. The Ethekwini Municipality in Durban, which was already battling with a large homeless persons population before the covid-19 national lockdown, was asked to intervene after contractors destroyed shacks and evicted families from Ekuphumeleleni informal settlement in Durban. But spokespersono Mqapheli Bonono complained that their cries had been to no avail as shacks continued to be destroyed on Saturday. Spokesperson for the...
Related Stories
‘We are ready for the next mission’, Wuhan repatriation crew tells Ramaphosa 29.3.2020
Coronavirus confirmed in Amanzimtoti 29.3.2020
Public transport restrictions to be relaxed for millions of grant beneficiaries 29.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.