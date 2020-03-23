Limpopo premier Mathabatha shuffles provincial cabinet, axes Monica Mochadi

In a statement on Monday, Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha announced that he had changed his executive council in the province.

“Following the assessment of the performance of the provincial government in carrying out its constitutional mandate over the past 10 months of the sixth administration, the Premier of Limpopo, Mr. Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, has decided to effect changes to the Executive Council,” said spokesperson Kenny Mathivha.

Whilst SAns are busy with the #CoronavirusPandemic, Stan Mathabatha has sneaked in a provincial cabinet reshuffle.#Covid19SA #CoronaVirusSA — Matlala Setlhalogile (@Matlala_S) March 23, 2020

The council was “reconfigured” by the premier as follows, with “immediate effect”.

MEC for Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure: Mr. Namane Dickson Masemola

MEC for Transport and Community Safety: Mrs. Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs: Mr. Baiskopo Rodgers Makamu

MEC for Provincial Treasury: Mr. Seaparo Charles Sekwati

MEC for Health: Dr. Phophi Ramathuba

MEC for Education: Ms. Polly Boshielo

MEC for Social Development: Ms. Nkakareng Rakgwale

MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism: Mr. Thabo Andrew Mokone

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development: Mrs. Nandi Anna Ndalane

MEC for Sport, Art and Culture: Ms. Thandi Anna Moraka

“The premier trusts that these changes will add the required value in acceleration of the delivery of services and, more importantly, the improvement of the lives of people of Limpopo province.”

#LimpopoCabinet: As a result of Mochadi's removal , MEC Namane Dickson Masemola has now been moved to the Public Works Roads and Infrastructure department. MDM pic.twitter.com/HamT7i5Tgz — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) March 23, 2020

#LimpopoCabinet: Speaker of the Limpopo Legislature Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has now been appointed as the MEC for Transport and Community Safety. MDM pic.twitter.com/WYCEG9SKHI — CapricornFM News (@CapricornFMNews) March 23, 2020

