Maile announces Tshwane administrators, confirms elections will take place in 90 days

Former executive mayor of the West Rand district municipality Mpho Nawa and former Johannesburg City manager Mavela Dlamini are among those announced as administrators for the recently dissolved Tshwane city council.

As of this morning, Dlamini has been appointed acting municipal manager with immediate effect and Nawa was appointed as the head administrator responsible for the City of Tshwane.

This announcement follows the dissolution of the Tshwane city council by the Gauteng provincial executive council (PEC) earlier this month due to its failure to deliver its executive responsibility.

RELATED: Another Tshwane council meeting ends before it starts

#GautengAtwork Mavela Dlamini has been appointed Acting Municipal Manager @CityTshwane, he is a former City Manager @CityofJoburgZA and Managing Director @JoburgMetrobus pic.twitter.com/SiKOTMbg8U — CoGTA (@GDCoGTA) March 23, 2020

Speaking at a briefing to announce the full team of administrators, Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta), urban planning and human settlements Lebogang Maile said they were all appointed because they were well qualified and had stellar track records.

The 10 member team that will manage the affairs of the City of Tshwane council is as follows:

1. Mpho Nawa

2. Gilbert Martin

3. Lefadi Matibinyane

4. Riada Kruger

5. Lebogang Mahaye

6. Lesedi Merw

7. Thulisile Njapa-Mashanda

8. Mmasabata Mutlaneng

9. Mavela Dlamini

10. Shiva Makoto

The team is expected to undertake all executive functions of the Tshwane council, undertake all statutory executive functions of the executive mayor, undertake all fiscal functions of the Tshwane council, including being a signatory of the municipal primary banking account and to ensure implementation of financial systems, policies and procedures.

The team will also be responsible for implementing governance systems and procedures including oversight over the administration, developing a turnaround strategy for the city and implementing a system to control and approve all expenditure.

Lastly, they will have to ensure the implementation of the Local Government Municipal Property Rates Act.

Maile also announced that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has indicated that it is ready to deliver elections in the City of Tshwane within 90 days as per electoral laws despite the nation’s coronavirus-induced state of disaster as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We’ve met with the IEC already and the IEC has taken us through the process, they are ready. We are working on the basis that elections will take place in 90 days because the team is here for 90 days,” said Maile.

READ NEXT: DA hopes for court reversal of Tshwane council dissolution

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.