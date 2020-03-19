Strict new govt regulations prevent price hikes on essentials during virus pandemic

As of Thursday, the new regulations as part of the Disaster Management Act, which were signed into law by Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel will prevent companies from hiking prices for a pre-determined list of goods by more than the increases in the cost to produce these products.

This has been done to prevent unfair increases in the prices of goods, services and commodities needed during the coronavirus crisis.

As such, prices for private medical services relating to the testing, prevention and treatment of the coronavirus will also be covered by these regulations.

Fin24 reports that they are also not allowed to hike their profit margins on these products to above the average mark-ups during the three months to 1 March 2020.

The following products are on the list:

toilet paper

hand sanitiser

facial masks

disinfectants and cleaners

surgical gloves

surgical masks

disinfectant wipes

antiseptic liquids

all-purpose cleaners

baby formula

disposable nappies

bleach

cooking oils

wheat flour

rice

maize meal

pasta

sugar

long-life milk

canned and frozen vegetables

canned, frozen and fresh meat, chicken or fish

bottled water

Those found to be in contravention of this law could either face fines of up to R1 million or 10% of their overall turnover, or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

According to the publication, the regulations also require suppliers to ensure the “equitable distribution” of goods to consumers and customers, including small businesses, and to maintain adequate stocks of goods.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.