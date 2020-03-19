Covid-19 prompts government to finally repair fencing between SA and Zimbabwe

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille says her department has identified 37 state-owned properties in different provinces that can be used as quarantine sites amid the coronavirus outbreak, and work to properly secure South Africa’s northern border.

Briefing the media in Cape Town on Thursday, De Lille said the sites were located in 44 districts and eight metros throughout the country.

De Lille said she was engaging with various industry bodies and entities within the built environment and construction sectors around measures they were taking to respond to Covid-19.

“The construction and built environment industry is a key sector in our economy and all sectors need to do their part as we work to combat and contain the spread of the virus while doing everything we can to prevent business and service delivery from being negatively impacted,” she said in a statement yesterday.

During the briefing De Lille commented on section 27 (2) (I) of the Disaster Management Act, saying she had invoked emergency procurement procedures in relation to the erection and repairs of the border fences east and west of the Beitbridge border post.

She further said on Tuesday that multidepartmental site inspections were undertaken and it was identified that a total of 40km of 1.8m high fencing had to be erected on either side of the Beitbridge land port of entry.

“The project, which will cost approximately R37.2 million, will commence today and all 40km of the fence will be done within one month,” she added.

De Lille, after talks with provincial departments, and the the Free State public works department, advised that two of the province’s hospitals, including Trompsburg Hospital and Ladybrand Hospital, could be used as quarantine sites.

“KwaZulu-Natal province advised it can avail a number of properties in Durban North, Pietermaritzburg, Richards Bay and Port Shepstone for use as quarantine sites. Limpopo can avail four sites and North West 130-plus sites,” she said.

