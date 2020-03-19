Government 19.3.2020 12:01 pm

NCOP – minus DA-run Western Cape – backs decision to have Tshwane placed under administration

Gopolang Moloko
EFF and ANC councillors can be seen walking out of the Tshwane council meeting, collapsing Council, 16 January 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The majority of NCOP members supported the dissolution of Tshwane, with one predictable exception.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has adopted a report to have the Tshwane municipality dissolved.

It is understood that eight provinces were in favour, with only one vote, from the DA-governed Western Cape, voting against.

The NCOP supported Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s decision to dissolve the Tshwane council and place the metro under administration.

Following several failed council meetings in Tshwane, Makhura stepped in to invoke section 139 of the Constitution, as the metro had been without a mayor, including a municipal manager, for several weeks. This after an attempt to intervene by local government MEC Lebogang Maile.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is currently backing the Gauteng government’s bid to have the Tshwane council dissolved.

The majority of NCOP members supported the dissolution of Tshwane with NCOP chairperson China Dodovus calling the dissolution of Tshwane justified.

