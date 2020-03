Coronavirus has disrupted the vital work of parliament and forced the postponement of crucial committee meetings, including the ongoing public hearings on land expropriation without compensation and the postponement of 26 by-elections between tomorrow and 13 May this year. As a result of stringent measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week to stop the spread of Covid-19, which include a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100 people, parliament immediately decided not to go ahead with hearings on the envisaged amendment of section 25 of the constitution to accommodate land expropriation without compensation. The Electoral Commission of South Africa...

Coronavirus has disrupted the vital work of parliament and forced the postponement of crucial committee meetings, including the ongoing public hearings on land expropriation without compensation and the postponement of 26 by-elections between tomorrow and 13 May this year.

As a result of stringent measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week to stop the spread of Covid-19, which include a prohibition on gatherings of more than 100 people, parliament immediately decided not to go ahead with hearings on the envisaged amendment of section 25 of the constitution to accommodate land expropriation without compensation.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa also announced yesterday it had applied to the Electoral Court to postpone by-elections tomorrow and on 8 April, 29 April and 13 May in eight provinces.

Yesterday, the ad hoc committee established to initiate the introduction of the section 25 amendment announced its decision to shelve the latest round of hearings, despite the tight timeframe for the process to be finished prior to the passing of the amendment legislation.

Committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said yesterday they had resolved to postpone all committee activities, including the committee’s public hearings. He said it was in the interest of all South Africans to postpone the hearings until further notice.

“Up to now, we have seen hundreds of people attending each session at the public hearings.

“In light of this, we are mindful not to expose more South Africans to Covid-19,” Motshekga said.

The portfolio committee on cooperative governance and traditional affairs also announced the postponement of its colloquium with the religious sector on the regulation of harmful religious practices, from today until tomorrow.

Further afield, the Democratic Alliance’s federal executive cancelled its policy conference on 4 and 5 April. It said the priority would be to abide strictly by the guidelines for meetings and other forms of social and professional interaction outlined by the president.

