WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Cabinet’s Covid-19 response

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Sunday confirmed an additional 13 cases from Saturday’s number of 38, bringing the total to 51. There have been no related deaths as yet and only four provinces have thus far been affected.

You can watch Ramaphosa’s address live below, as soon as it occurs. An update on Sunday afternoon suggested Ramaphosa was due to begin speaking at 5pm.

Video courtesy SABC.

The department of health said on Sunday: “Last night the Minister and Deputy Minister of Health held an urgent National Health Council meeting with all the Provincial MECs and HODs for Health. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the latest situational analysis of each province as more cases Covid-19 cases are being confirmed.

“In our engagement, it became clear that the role played by contact tracers is very important and their capacity needs to be strengthened. The NHC agreed that in order to minimise the risk of further spread of the virus, contact tracing must be done within 48 hours.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.