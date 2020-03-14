 
 
Government 14.3.2020 07:10 am

Justice hot on the spoor of alleged PIC crooks

Eric Naki
Former PIC CEO Dan Matjila testifies at the PIC Commission of Inquiry, 8 July 2019. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / African News Agency (ANA)

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the report should be a lesson to ‘greedy hyenas’ that corruption will not be tolerated and that they will not get away with it.

Those fingered for wrongdoing by the Commission of Inquiry into Impropriety at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), chaired by retired judge Lex Mpati, could soon be visited by investigators. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has handed the PIC commission report to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and NPA spokeswoman Bulelwa Makeke said it is to be handed over to the SA Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) or the NPA’s Investigative Directorate for criminal investigation. Makeke said once investigators had finished their probes, they would give the dockets to the NPA for a decision on whether to prosecute. The...
