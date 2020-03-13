Government 13.3.2020 02:58 pm

Ladysmith mayor suspended for two months

Rod Skinner
Ladysmith mayor suspended for two months

Police and public safety clear roads in and around Ladysmith after intense protest action earlier this month. Image: Ladysmith Gazette

Premier Zikalala confirmed that mayor Vincent Madlala would be suspended for two months while allegations against him are investigated.

The meeting held between the Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation, uThukela officials and Premier Sihle Zikalala at uThukela District Municipality is over, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

A decision was taken to suspend the protest for two months.

At the same time, Premier Zikalala confirmed that mayor Vincent Madlala would be suspended for two months while allegations against him are investigated.

eNCA reported that residents have accused Madlala of being involved in taxi warfare in the area, as well as failing to provide basic service delivery.

Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation chairperson Andile Hlatshwayo is currently addressing supporters outside the district municipality offices.

This after protest action plagued the area in March, with protesters demanding the removal of Madlala.

Six trucks were torched on 9 March, and taxis and buses stopped operating temporarily, with many roads blocked with rocks, branches and broken steel panels. Schools also closed as protest action intensified.

Messages circulated on social media earlier this month alluded to alleged water poisoning at the Ezakheni Water Works.

A deal was later struck between uThukela District Municipality and protesters, allowing the water to be turned back on.

A meeting was later held between uThukela mayor Siphiwe Mazibuku and members of the Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation, where Madlala and officials visited the plant.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
CPUT has been paid, says Nsfas as protests continue over ‘no payments’ 12.3.2020
UKZN goes on the offensive as more buildings burnt 12.3.2020
KZN social development department vehicles torched in Ladysmith 12.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


today in print

Read Today's edition