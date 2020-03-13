Ladysmith mayor suspended for two months

The meeting held between the Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation, uThukela officials and Premier Sihle Zikalala at uThukela District Municipality is over, Ladysmith Gazette reports.

A decision was taken to suspend the protest for two months.

At the same time, Premier Zikalala confirmed that mayor Vincent Madlala would be suspended for two months while allegations against him are investigated.

eNCA reported that residents have accused Madlala of being involved in taxi warfare in the area, as well as failing to provide basic service delivery.

Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation chairperson Andile Hlatshwayo is currently addressing supporters outside the district municipality offices.

This after protest action plagued the area in March, with protesters demanding the removal of Madlala.

Six trucks were torched on 9 March, and taxis and buses stopped operating temporarily, with many roads blocked with rocks, branches and broken steel panels. Schools also closed as protest action intensified.

Messages circulated on social media earlier this month alluded to alleged water poisoning at the Ezakheni Water Works.

A deal was later struck between uThukela District Municipality and protesters, allowing the water to be turned back on.

A meeting was later held between uThukela mayor Siphiwe Mazibuku and members of the Ubumbano Lokuthula Organisation, where Madlala and officials visited the plant.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.