How looting sent SA’s water security down the drain

Systemic corruption in the water and sanitation sector has put the water security of the country at risk, according to a report by Corruption Watch and the Water Integrity Network released yesterday.

The report, titled “Money down the Drain: Corruption in the Water Sector”, examines the extent and drivers of corruption in the sector.

These include manipulation of procurement and operational processes, influencing policy decisions and taking control of the decision-making sites of key institutions.

“The impact of corruption in the water sector is measured in dry taps, lost jobs and polluted rivers. Many, particularly young children, old people and those with compromised immune systems, have become ill from drinking unsafe water or their homes and toilets cannot be kept hygienic,” said Barbara Schreiner, executive director of the Water Integrity Network.

She added that the problems were systemic, involving people at all levels, from plumbers and tanker drivers to mayors and ministers.

The result was often that village taps ran dry so councillors and their friends could get contracts to truck in water, and construction projects were delayed by years because the minister wanted to change procurement rules to benefit friends.

“Many private businesses benefited richly from corruption and in some cases organised and encouraged it. Companies have paid bribes to get business. Some companies promoted unnecessary projects and claimed payment for work done badly or not at all, often colluding with officials,” read the report.

The report’s recommendations include:

Designating the water sector as an “island of integrity”;

Ending impunity and instilling a culture of consequences;

Ensuring the appointment of honest, ethical and committed leaders to run key institutions;

Improving and strengthening procurement systems and practices, as outlined in the National Development Plan, including integrity pacts, e-procurement, open contracting data standards, and red flag monitoring;

Facilitating transparency in regulatory decisions;

Addressing broader environmental factors; and

Supporting the media and civil society in uncovering corrupt activities and pursuing them until appropriate remedial action is taken.

