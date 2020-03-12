Government 12.3.2020 01:10 pm

Treasury to meet with a view on mapping out vape tax

Citizen reporter
Treasury to meet with a view on mapping out vape tax

Picture: iStock

The department expressed concern about the growing usage stats of e-cigarettes among youth as well as the lack of local regulation in how these products are marketed.

In a move to make good on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s 2020 Budget Speech promise, the National Treasury will kick off a consultative process later this month with a focus on the taxation of electronic cigarettes to be implemented in 2021.

“Government is concerned about the potential long-term health harm related to the use of these products,” said the department in a statement.

In recent years, new generation products such as electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and electronic non-nicotine delivery systems (ENNDS) have been introduced in the market.

These products, also known as electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), are battery-powered devices that do not burn or use tobacco leaves but instead vaporise an e-liquid solution to create an aerosol which the user then inhales.

“The e-liquid contains nicotine/non-nicotine and other chemicals and/or flavouring chemicals that may be toxic to people’s health. Globally, there is growth in the marketing and use of ENDS/ENNDS, and in some instances, high consumption of these products are amongst the youth.”

Treasury also expressed concern about how the marketing and distribution of ENDS/ENNDS was still unregulated in South Africa and said they believed there were signs that the use of these products was growing.

Treasury invites the public to attend a consultation workshop hosted jointly with the national department of health. The workshop will be held at Development Bank of Southern Africa, in Midrand, on 25 March, between 9am and 11am.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How ‘misinvoicing’ gets R300bn out of SA annually 3.3.2020
The death knell for ‘financial emigration’ has sounded 28.2.2020
How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax? 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


today in print

Read Today's edition