Masechaba Ndlovu appointed as spokesperson for Nathi Mthethwa

Citizen reporter
Masechaba Ndlovu appointed as spokesperson for Nathi Mthethwa

Masechaba Ndlovu, Minister Nathi Mthethwa's new spokesperson. Image: Twitter/@MasechabaNdlovu

Ndlovu said on Twitter she is ‘ready to serve indeed’, and that the appointment is ‘an honour and a privilege’.

TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu has been appointed as the spokesperson for Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

According to People, the appointment was announced by Mthethwa on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

“My newly-appointed spokesperson is a dynamic trailblazer who has made an immense contribution towards the African media landscape and is one of the most influential women on the continent.

“The department looks forward to working with an eminent and diligent leader,” said the minister on Masechaba’s appointment.

Ndlovu responded to Mthethwa’s post by saying she is “ready to serve indeed”, and that the appointment was “an honour and a privilege”.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

