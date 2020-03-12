Masechaba Ndlovu appointed as spokesperson for Nathi Mthethwa

TV and radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu has been appointed as the spokesperson for Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa.

According to People, the appointment was announced by Mthethwa on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

I am pleased to welcome @MasechabaNdlovu to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as my newly appointed Spokesperson. As a Department, we know that you will play an integral part in executing our motto of "laying the foundation for greatness". pic.twitter.com/na0TlqpLkj — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 12, 2020

“My newly-appointed spokesperson is a dynamic trailblazer who has made an immense contribution towards the African media landscape and is one of the most influential women on the continent.

“The department looks forward to working with an eminent and diligent leader,” said the minister on Masechaba’s appointment.

Ndlovu responded to Mthethwa’s post by saying she is “ready to serve indeed”, and that the appointment was “an honour and a privilege”.

It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed. https://t.co/9buyzFvudf — Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 12, 2020

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

