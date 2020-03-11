Government 11.3.2020 06:43 am

Industrialisation will grow Limpopo – Treasury MEC unwraps vision

Alex Matlala
Limpopo Treasury MEC Seaparo Sekoati. Picture: www.bulletin.us.com

Sekoati was speaking during a budget vote in Lebowakgomo at the Limpopo Provincial Legislature yesterday.

Limpopo MEC for treasury Seaparo Sekoati says the province will grow the local economy through industrialisation, as envisaged in the Limpopo Development Plan.

Unemployment, job losses, skills shortages and escalating poverty continued to ravage the province, he said.

“The recent publication by Statistics South Africa shows that the unemployment rate stood at 29.1%, while that of the province increased from 21.4% in the third quarter of 2019 to 23.1% in the fourth quarter.

“But the province remains unrelenting in the fight against poverty and unemployment,” said Sekoati. “My department and the provincial government have planned to continue to intensify support of extended public works programmes, internships and labour reform programmes.”

The province will continue using the mining industry procurement and the revised preferential procurement regulations of 2017 in a push to drive an industrialisation agenda.

“It’s of utmost importance to also focus on the rollout of [the Limpopo Business Registration Act] in municipalities and inspection enforcement of business regulations, especially in the retail sector.

“But it is a known secret that the Limpopo provincial economy needs reliable infrastructure to connect supply chain and efficiently supply goods and services within and across the borders.

“Infrastructure connects households to higher-quality opportunities for employment, healthcare and education.

“We therefore need to deliver infrastructure at a rate which is acceptable to foster economic growth and create opportunities for the citizens of Limpopo,” he said.

