Bolt and Uber could face R100K fine if found in contravention of new proposed law

Transport technology platforms such as Bolt (previously known as Taxify) and Uber which reportedly allow illegal operators on their platforms could face a fine of up to R100,000 per incident if the transport department’s new bill amendments to the National Land Transport (NLT) Act, 2009 are signed into law.

This and other amendments were presented by Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula ahead of the Bill’s submission to the National Assembly in Parliament for consideration on Tuesday.

Mbalula outlined the amendment’s main goals, which include the desire to help the country’s transport laws “find alignment” with international norms and regulations, to aid economic development in the aviation sector, and to serve as a catalyst for increased trade, tourism and job creation. Mbalula said his department also wished to strengthen current economic regulatory framework to ensure transparency, specifically in the aviation sector.

The following items were also points that the transport department has prioritised with these proposed amendments:

Safety as an enabler for service delivery Public transport that enables social emancipation Infrastructure built that grows the economy Build a maritime nation Accelerated transformation towards greater economic emancipation

Perhaps the most pressing issue in this bill amendment is the mention of a new category of operating licenses that also imposes certain obligations on technology providers to not allow illegal operators on their platforms.

“Such conduct will be punishable by a penalty of up to R100,000,” read Mbalula.

“The Bill also seeks to strengthen regulations and empowers Provincial Regulatory Entities to withdraw or suspend operating license where an operator has contravened the National Land and Transport or the Roads Act. These powers strengthen the existing provisions that allow government to suspend operations where there are instances of violence of lives of innocent people placed at risk as a result of the conduct of the operator,” he added.

These amendments touch on the various outcries of users of these transport technology platforms and e-hailing services who have, over the years complained of theft, assault, attempted kidnapping, attempted rape and rape.

“It further deals with issues of handling of public complaints and treatment of passengers; colour coding as well as ensuring that SAPS, metro police have no business interest in the operations of public transport,” said Mbalula.

He went on to unpack proposed amendments to laws that would affect the aviation, railway and maritime sectors as well as a proposal to lower the permissible blood alcohol levels to zero in an effort to further reduce road carnage.

This announcement comes in the wake of a global crackdown on electronic cab-hailing services as well as the local development of the release of a Competition Commission report about the metered taxi industry. The Competition Commission proposed an overhaul of the taxi licencing and fare system with a view on increasing competition.

