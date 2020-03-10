ANC bigwigs vie for tasty regional chair post in Limpopo

The battle for the control of the mining-rich Sekhukhune region of Limpopo is hotting up with three ANC bigwigs vying for the position of regional chair ahead of the party’s regional elective conference later this year. The three contesting the party’s plum job are Premier Stan Mathabatha’s chief of staff, Mogale Nchabeleng, member of the Limpopo legislature, Jerry Maseko and Sekhukhune regional chair Stan Ramaila. Last year the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) outlined its road map for the three regional elective conferences in Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Norman Mashabane. Since then, intensive lobbying, secret meetings and factional battles became...

“I can confirm that the branches of the ANC in Sekhukhune approached me and extended that they believe I can add value into the politics of the region. I am amenable to persuasion,” Nchabeleng said yesterday.

He is also a former Limpopo provincial government spokesperson with 20 years experience in local government as the premier’s spin doctor, government spokesperson or chief of staff.

Since the year 2000 to date, Nchabeleng worked as former Premier Ngoako Ramatlhodi’s spin doctor, as provincial government spokesperson during premier Sello Moloto and Cassel Mathale’s terms and now as chief of staff for Mathabatha. He has been touted by many branches in Sekhukhune as the man for the post.

Nchabeleng has an honours degree in public administration and is completing a master’s degree.

Maseko also confirmed his candidature.

