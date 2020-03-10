 
 
Government 10.3.2020 06:33 am

ANC bigwigs vie for tasty regional chair post in Limpopo

Alex Matlala
ANC bigwigs vie for tasty regional chair post in Limpopo

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha’s chief of staff Mogale Nchabeleng, right, at the Mapungubwe Arts Festival on 14 December 2019. Picture: Twitter / Limpopo Government

The latest candidate to throw his hat into the ring is Premier Stan Mathabatha’s chief of staff, Mogale Nchabeleng.

The battle for the control of the mining-rich Sekhukhune region of Limpopo is hotting up with three ANC bigwigs vying for the position of regional chair ahead of the party’s regional elective conference later this year. The three contesting the party’s plum job are Premier Stan Mathabatha’s chief of staff, Mogale Nchabeleng, member of the Limpopo legislature, Jerry Maseko and Sekhukhune regional chair Stan Ramaila. Last year the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) outlined its road map for the three regional elective conferences in Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Norman Mashabane. Since then, intensive lobbying, secret meetings and factional battles became...
