Government 5.3.2020 06:35 am

Limpopo municipality suspends managers for alleged tender graft

Alex Matlala
Image: iStock

A councillor said tenders in the municipality were only awarded to friends, relatives and political allies with ties to the upper echelons of the ANC.

A special council sitting at the Lepelle-Nkumpi municipality in Limpopo on Wednesday decided to suspend two senior managers amidst allegations of corruption in the awarding of municipal tenders worth millions of rands. The council suspended its technical services and supply chain managers after they could apparently not explain how the municipality managed to incur R348 million of irregular and unauthorised expenditure in the 2018-19 financial year. The council’s annual budget was nearly R500 million. A report by Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu suggested the council had illegally spent close to its total annual budget, making it one of the most corrupt councils...
