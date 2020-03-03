 
 
As Tshwane elephants fight, residents’ needs get trampled

Rorisang Kgosana
Sunnyside residents can be seen queuing at a park while they wait for a water truck to deliver water since the area they stay in has been left without water from last week Thursday after an underground pipe burst, 2 March 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

South Africa’s capital city is teetering on the verge of collapse as ‘political animals’ bicker, with the people taking a back seat, according to an analyst.

Political goals seem to be taking precedence over the needs of citizens as those elected to govern prioritise their hunger for power. There are no winners in the battle for Tshwane, but ratepayers are the biggest losers as the fight for power over the capital is happening at their expense. The capital city was in limbo at the start of the month with no leadership. Since the resignation of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa took effect last week, his mayoral committee has been dissolved. And in Johannesburg, the ANC allegedly instructed that all projects initiated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the...
