Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina boasts about street now named after him

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina took to Twitter on Saturday to show off an apparent name change of a street formerly known as Voortrekker in Ekurhuleni (presumably the one in Kempton Park), which is now “Mzwandile Way”.

He called on his “haters” to comment on the renaming of “apartheid streets”.

One of them immediately did, saying: “You don’t rename the streets to your own name while in office. Your deeds determine whether you deserve such an honour. They don’t do it like that.”

Masina initially responded with both crying and laughing emojis and the comment: “Get a life web [sic], my name was nominated be the people I serve.” He then deleted that reply and replaced it with: “Get a life wena, people I lead have spoken.”

@City_Ekurhuleni is doing very well in renaming apartheid streets. Voortrekker has fallen in favour of yours truly????????????????????????. Can the haters comment PLEASE pic.twitter.com/LLDNY2PZ74 — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 29, 2020

Last year it was announced that the City of Ekurhuleni had resolved to rename as many as 42 roads and eight significant landmarks to “help promote social cohesion”.

Former president Thabo Mbeki was to get the Van Buuren off-ramp named after him, while Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name would replace Olifantsfontein Road.

Masina said the changes would “redress the legacy of apartheid”, and better reflect the values of the city’s inhabitants.

Among the many changes, it was proposed that the Gillooly’s Interchange be renamed in honour of anti-apartheid human rights lawyer George Bizos, Snake Road should become Mary Moodley and Tom Jones Road on the N12 should be renamed after anti-apartheid and women’s rights activist Amina Cachalia.

The mayor received a mix of support and condemnation for his honour.

your legacy is a street name such Vanity — IamTheLordofmyHood (@Iamnothy1) February 29, 2020

What makes you so important that a street has to be named after you? First fix the roads, street lights and traffic lights. — Ester de Lange (@Esterndl) February 29, 2020

When apartheid was naming streets Jan Van Riebeeck did you ever ask why? ???????????????? — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 29, 2020

Power to you my leader. — John Mphatsoe (@JohnMphatsoe) February 29, 2020

Bona we support that motion… we now waiting for Masina Drive, Masina Avenue ???? pic.twitter.com/wyJMnPgE5W — Thabang (@ThabzaT19) February 29, 2020

Mr Mayor I told u to rename Voortrekker STREETS in Germiston and alberton after me (Magubane street) I feel robbed. — Nkomose (@MluMagubane) February 29, 2020

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.