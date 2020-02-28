 
 
Government 28.2.2020 06:40 am

Finance dept ‘in process to stamp out tender graft’

Brian Sokutu
Finance dept 'in process to stamp out tender graft'

Image: iStock

This as SACP activist Ndzipo Kalipa charges that National Treasury failed the SMME sector due to lack of risk management in public procurement.

Amid claims that National Treasury procurement systems disempowered small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs), and failed to stamp out corruption in government, director-general Dondo Mogajane yesterday said the department of finance was in the process of tightening all public procurement regulations. Mogajane said Treasury would soon be aligning all public procurement, following Cabinet’s recent approval and release of the draft Public Procurement Bill for public comment. “One of the objectives of the Bill is to address all the risks associated with public procurement,” he said. Mogajane was responding to charges by SA Communist Party activist Ndzipo Kalipa that the National...
