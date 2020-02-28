 
 
Government 28.2.2020

Premier announces drive to boost Limpopo’s economy

Alex Matlala
Premier announces drive to boost Limpopo's economy

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images

He said the province has recently launched a centre in Musina to train young people so that they can be employable and seize opportunities.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha yesterday singled out low growth rate, energy supply challenges and corruption as the factors that undermine economic development during his State of the Province address held at Polokwane’s Jack Botes Hall. Mathabatha said the three proved to be the main enemies of the province after they gave birth to the escalating unemployment rates in Limpopo. “Statistics showed that our economy has been growing at an average rate of 1% in the recent past. This is far less than we need to achieve our developmental objectives,” he said. He said the province has recently launched a centre...
