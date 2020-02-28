Premier announces drive to boost Limpopo’s economy

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha yesterday singled out low growth rate, energy supply challenges and corruption as the factors that undermine economic development during his State of the Province address held at Polokwane’s Jack Botes Hall. Mathabatha said the three proved to be the main enemies of the province after they gave birth to the escalating unemployment rates in Limpopo. “Statistics showed that our economy has been growing at an average rate of 1% in the recent past. This is far less than we need to achieve our developmental objectives,” he said. He said the province has recently launched a centre...

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha yesterday singled out low growth rate, energy supply challenges and corruption as the factors that undermine economic development during his State of the Province address held at Polokwane’s Jack Botes Hall.

Mathabatha said the three proved to be the main enemies of the province after they gave birth to the escalating unemployment rates in Limpopo.

“Statistics showed that our economy has been growing at an average rate of 1% in the recent past. This is far less than we need to achieve our developmental objectives,” he said.

He said the province has recently launched a centre in Musina to train young people so that they can be employable and seize opportunities presented by the SEZ (special economic zone).

“With the latest additional investment commitment of $6.1 billion (about R94 billion), the number of projected jobs to be created by the Musina-Makhado SEZ project has being increased from 21,000 to 26,000,” said Mathabatha.

The DA accused Mathabatha of using the same script but using different characters.

