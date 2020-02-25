Labour department say minimum wage will be R20.76 per hour from 1 March

The department of employment and labour announced on Monday that the new rate for the National Minimum Wage (NMW) for an hour worked will be R20.76.

The department said Minister Thulas W. Nxesi signed a notice published in the Government Gazette, which approved the new rate and it would be applicable as of Sunday 1 March.

“The new amendment to the NMW is in line with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, which allows for an annual review,” the department said in a statement.

The amendment also allows farmworkers to be entitled to a minimum wage of R18.68 per hour.

Domestic workers are entitled to a minimum wage of R15.57 per hour and workers employed on an expanded public works programme will receive a minimum wage of R11.42 per hour.

The department said the national minimum wage was the floor level below which no employee should be paid, and this does not include any other allowances.

“The NMW came into effect on 1 January 2019 at a level of R20 per hour.

“The NMW apply to all workers – that is, any person who works for another person and who receives or is entitled to receive any payment for that work.

“For workers who still earn below the NMW level, legislation provided for a transition until all employers are subjected to the NMW,” the department said.

