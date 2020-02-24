Trouble mounts for Mangaung mayor

Yet another motion of no confidence against the besieged mayor of the embattled Mangaung Metro Municipality (MMM), Olly Mlamleli, is set to be tabled.

OFM News reports that DA Councillor, Mokgadi Kganakga, said they handed over a written request to the speaker of the Municipal Council, Mxolisi Siyonzana, to table a motion.

She said the motion follows after a series of challenges the troubled municipality – which is currently under administration – has been experiencing under the leadership of Mlamleli.

Kganakga added that the financial crisis went from bad to worse since the appointment of Mlamleli, with the total debt to various service providers rising to R6.5 billion.

This is at least the third time that a call for a motion of no confidence against Mlamleli has been made. The leader of the ANC caucus is yet to comment.

Kganakga said in 2019 her party submitted a request for a motion but the speaker of the council dismissed it, citing “lack of clarity”.

“It is alarming that the metro was downgraded for a second time by credit agency Moody’s within a year. It has also been placed under administration by the provincial executive in accordance with section 139 5 (a) and (c) of the constitution,” she said.

The metro is the first in South Africa to be put under administration and the first ever to adopt an unfunded budget.

“Crises during her term include the burning down of the historical Bloemfontein city hall, the non-payment of BloemWater and Eskom and services to residents of Mangaung that have grounded to a halt numerous times.

“Currently, the metro owes BloemWater R780 million and Eskom R300 million. The total debt for the Mangaung Metro is R6.5 billion,” Kganakga added.

– OFM News

