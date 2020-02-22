 
 
Prasa vows to resume rail operations ‘soon’

Brian Sokutu
Prasa vows to resume rail operations ‘soon’

Metrorail trains. Picture: ANA

Optimistic that Prasa would resume operations ‘in weeks, not months’, Mgitywa said the agency has developed an intervention plan to address immediate risks.

Against a background of being ordered by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) to cease all rail operations until it complied with safety requirements, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was yesterday bullish – promising to address concerns and a possible resumption of train services for millions of stranded commuters “in weeks, not months”. Despite not being in a position to say how much it stood to lose in revenue due to the RSR directive, Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa conceded that the impact was bound to have dire financial consequences for the state-owned enterprise. The administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo has...
