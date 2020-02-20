Agri SA’s tips for government on drafting cannabis farming policy

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mention of the government’s plan to open up and regulate the commercial use of hemp products in his state of the nation address (Sona), South African agricultural industry association Agri SA has shared a few tips for government on drafting cannabis farming policy.

Not only does the association believe that this will provide opportunities for small-scale farmers and formulate policy on the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes but that it will also build this industry in line with global trends.

RELATED: Tax and other huge spin-offs for SA can be had from hemp

“The government must consider the entire value chain when designing policy for the commercial farming of both cannabis and hemp, especially since the focus is on small-scale farmers.

“These farmers might not necessarily have access to all the inputs necessary to ensure a successful crop, including but not limited to fertilisers and water,” read part of a statement issued by Agri SA.

The association also asserted that it was vital that investment in any projects needed to include an outcome of job creation, given the country’s untenable unemployment rate.

“It is unclear what the job creation potential is in terms of primary agriculture for the commercial farming of cannabis and hemp. Job creation may be an outcome of secondary agriculture, where cannabis and hemp is processed, and products are produced and sold,” added Agri SA.

They also cautioned that this needs proper planning in terms of infrastructure development and market access to ensure the viability of the commercial farming of cannabis and hemp.

“Organised agriculture cannot be excluded from this planning process.”

They concluded by highlighting that it would also be imperative that the commercial farming of hemp and cannabis could not interfere with food security and by stating that measures to prevent cannabis production falling into illegal use were crucial.

“It is a risk that small-scale farmers may prefer to farm with cannabis or hemp because of the potential cash incentive, which could negatively impact the farming of commodities needed for food security. This is a potential unintended consequence that would need careful management.”

