 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Government 20.2.2020 06:15 am

DA, UDM and smaller parties ‘set to take over Nelson Mandela Bay’

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
DA, UDM and smaller parties ‘set to take over Nelson Mandela Bay’

Nelson Mandela Bay Council. FILE PHOTO / ANA

With the DA’s Nqaba Bhanga a favourite for the position as mayor, the deputy mayor might come from the UDM in a new coalition government.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) could soon be back to run the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro if the plan to remove and redeploy United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor Mongameli Bobani is finalised and agreed by all the coalition partners. The DA, UDM and their smaller allies are set to establish a coalition government at the next council meeting – minus Bobani and former mayor Athol Trollip, the main protagonists in the metro’s political conflict. Trollip is already out and Bobani is seen as the only stumbling block in the way of the coalition. It is understood that the African Christian Democratic...
Related Stories
Cele, DA tackle each other during Sona debate 19.2.2020
Forgive De Klerk, he has shown contrition – Gauteng DA leader 19.2.2020
DA slams Mopani municipal manager as ‘incompetent’ 18.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.