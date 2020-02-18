 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Government 18.2.2020 06:10 am

Sars gets AI to sniff out tax evaders

Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
Sars gets AI to sniff out tax evaders

Artificial intelligence. Picture: AFP / File / DAVID MCNEW

This work will be performed by data-driven insights, self-learning computers, artificial intelligence and interconnectivity of people and devices.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) will be introducing a new system that uses artificial intelligence and self-learning computers for tax revenue collection and to crack down on tax dodgers. According to the South African Payroll Association (Sapa), the shift towards more intelligent systems and processes was not only welcomed but long overdue. “The Sapa commends Sars for redoubling its efforts to build a modern revenue authority,” said Jethro Malapane, executive committee member of Sapa. He said even though Sars had not given detailed information about the system or the costs associated with it, its work would be informed by...
Related Stories
Taxing punishment: Brothers get long jail terms for defrauding Sars of R1.5m 19.2.2020
Sars ‘rogue unit’ accused mull civil action 18.2.2020
Batohi could face court action for withdrawing charges against ‘rogue unit’ trio 10.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.