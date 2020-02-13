 
 
13.2.2020

Sona: what Ramaphosa must do

Eric Naki
Sona: what Ramaphosa must do

President Cyril Ramaphosa with Grade 11 pupil Sinoyolo Qumba at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. The pupil from Gibson Pillay Learning Academy in Lenasia met the president to contribute to his State of the Nation address in parliament on Thursday. Qumba’s issues included free education and safety at educational institutions. Picture: GCIS

The good talk is not working – SA needs action plans, experts tell President Cyril Ramaphosa in no uncertain terms before his State of the Nation address today.

The time for talk is long past. President Cyril Ramaphosa must act now to stop the decline of South Africa, say pundits. They believe potential investors are fed-up with the president’s policy uncertainty and never-ending master plans and fruitless investment summits. The honeymoon is over, they say. The analysts say Ramaphosa needs to take action to address high unemployment and stagnant economic growth and corruption. They made some suggestions, including that he must announce improvements in policy coherence, expansion of energy generation sources, and innovation in agricultural production – all of which will help grow the economy and create jobs....
