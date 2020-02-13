Sona: what Ramaphosa must do
Eric Naki
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Grade 11 pupil Sinoyolo Qumba at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Wednesday, 12 February 2020. The pupil from
Gibson Pillay Learning Academy in Lenasia met the president to contribute to his State of the Nation address in parliament on Thursday. Qumba’s issues included free education and safety at educational institutions. Picture: GCIS
The good talk is not working – SA needs action plans, experts tell President Cyril Ramaphosa in no uncertain terms before his State of the Nation address today.