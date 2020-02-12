 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 12.2.2020 06:10 am

Mboweni set to table ‘the toughest budget since 1994’

Rorisang Kgosana
PREMIUM!
Mboweni set to table ‘the toughest budget since 1994’

Tito Mboweni, South African Minister of Finance, delivers his 2019 Mid-Term Budget Statement in the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on October 30, 2019. Picture: AFP / RODGER BOSCH

He would need to prioritise reducing expenditure or redirecting it, which could be in the form of cutting the government wage bill, an analyst said.

The 2020 Budget Speech would be the toughest since 1994 as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has to find means to reduce the country’s high debt levels, economists say. Mboweni is expected on 26 February to table the budget speech for the 2020/21 financial year in parliament. But urgent economic reforms are required to grow the country’s economy to a level equal to that of population growth. This year would mark the sixth consecutive year that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) declines due to the growing population rate, PricewaterhouseCoopers’ (PWC) chief economist Lullu Krugel said. Speaking at a panel discussion...
Related Stories
EFF’s anti-Gordhan campaign has flopped, survey shows 11.2.2020
Our thoughts are with you, Mboweni 24.1.2020
Mboweni has a mountain to climb at Davos summit 22.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.