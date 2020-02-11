 
 
11.2.2020

The sorry state of Ramaphosa’s nation

Sipho Mabena


Service delivery protest in Ermelo, 29 January 2020. Photo supplied.

Despite the president’s promises of support in last year’s State of the Nation address, municipalities around the country are rapidly collapsing.

Successive interventions to stabilise local government announced in previous State of the Nation addresses have seemingly achieved nothing, with the number of municipalities in financial distress doubling from 64 to 125 in the past decade. Data analytics firm Municipal IQ highlighted this state of affairs in January, finding that service delivery protests against municipalities had doubled from 107 in 2009 to 218 in 2019. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his last State of the Nation address (Sona) that government had begun stabilising 57 municipalities, with over 10,000 infrastructure projects being rolled out. According to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), former...
