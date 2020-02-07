 
 
Government 7.2.2020 06:00 am

Prasa’s death trap trains keep on rolling

Sipho Mabena
Prasa's death trap trains keep on rolling

A Prasa Metrorail train near Langlaagte station in Johannesburg, 4 February 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

As the Rail Safety Regulator orders Prasa to address an ongoing brake problem, it has emerged a multimillion-rand electronic signalling system is ‘gathering dust’.

A multibillion-rand state-of-the-art electronic train signalling system is “gathering dust” at the signalling nerve centre in Gauteng of Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), as trains ferrying more than a million passengers daily depended on a cumbersome manual system which has led to several crashes in the past. The latest drama surrounding Prasa comes on the back of the Rail Safety Regulator (RSR) ordering the embattled entity to submit a plan by midnight on Tuesday, on how it would permanently address the lack of brakes for trains in its Braamfontein depot, which has resulted in technicians allegedly using worn out...
