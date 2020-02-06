 
 
Government 6.2.2020 06:37 am

Civitas Building health dept workers to get a ‘safer home’

Rorisang Kgosana
Department of Health workers can be seen protesting outside the Civitas Building, 22 January 2019, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Due to the poor condition of the state-of-the-art 29-storey building in Pretoria, staff only worked three hours a day from 8am to 11am.

The national department of health could soon have a new home as plans to relocate staff from the current hazardous building in Pretoria were finally under way, following several months of chaos. The Civitas Building in the city centre, which also housed the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and owned by the department of public works, was in a deteriorating state, with parts of the ceiling collapsing, damaged sections of the building cordoned off from staff members and containing harmful black dust. Due to the poor condition of the state-of-the-art 29-storey building, staff only worked three hours a day from 8am...
