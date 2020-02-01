 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Government 1.2.2020 06:10 am

Deputy public protector appointment sharply criticised

Sipho Mabena
PREMIUM!
Deputy public protector appointment sharply criticised

New deputy public protector Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Twitter / @SAgovnews

Gcaleka’s appointment is the final nail in the public protector office’s coffin, an analyst said, while another stated ‘we’ve been here before with Mkhwebane’.

The newly-appointed deputy public protector’s alignment with controversial figures, such as former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba and the erstwhile National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Menzi Simelane, is set to haunt the Chapter 9 institution whose current head is herself grappling questions about her integrity. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka, currently the legal adviser for Minister of Public Service and Administration Senzo Mchunu, as the new deputy public protector, effective yesterday. But her appointment has riled Glynnis Breytenbach, the former NPA prosecutor and Democratic Alliance member of parliament, who charged that she had hoped the president would...
Related Stories
Calm down, the state of SA isn’t Ramaphosa’s fault 14.2.2020
Ramaphosa and romance can bring us better health 14.2.2020
More job losses loom, despite Ramaphosa’s promises 14.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.