Government 31.1.2020 06:30 am

UPM slams Makana council’s decision to appeal administration ruling

Eric Naki
Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown). Picture: Supplied

The high court on 14 January ordered the Eastern Cape government to dissolve the Makana local municipal council and appoint an administrator.

The Makana municipal council has decided to appeal the High Court in Makhanda judgment ordering it to be dissolved and for an administrator to be appointed until a new council is elected. At its council meeting yesterday councillors in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, voted 15-9 to appeal the judgment granted to the Unemployed People’s Movement (UPM), which challenged the municipality for failing to deliver services and for not implementing a financial rescue plan introduced by the provincial government. The decision was condemned by UPM, which is part of a network of civil society organisations fighting for social justice. UPM’s spokesperson Ayanda...
