Government 29.1.2020 06:33 am

Job axe falls under new Joburg ANC administration

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Funzela Ngobeni. Picture: Northcliff Melville Times

DA Joburg caucus leader Funzela Ngobeni penned letters apologising to the fired officials for the ‘instability’ which followed Mashaba’s resignation.

The City of Joburg’s new administration has fired nearly 400 workers, including 150 officials, since taking over in December. After firing over 200 firefighters last month, the city also laid off officials working under the former DA-run mayoral committee – a move the opposition party said was a concern for residents. Former public safety MMC Michael Sun said he did not disagree with the firing of the firefighters who embarked on industrial action last year. But he lamented the apparent lack of an urgent plan to replace these workers with qualified candidates. The former administration was involved in a drawn-out...
