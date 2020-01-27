 
 
Government 27.1.2020

Health minister appoints niece implicated in corruption to top post

Rorisang Kgosana
Health minister appoints niece implicated in corruption to top post

. Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize appoint-ed his niece as the department’s chief of staff.

Zweli Mkhize’s spokesperson maintains the minister has acted within his rights, and Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu is following the ‘Thuma Mina’ call.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has appointed his niece Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu as the department’s chief of staff, despite her being implicated in corruption allegations when serving on the board of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). Zulu, a qualified advocate, former acting judge at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court and partner in law firm Ngubane Wills Inc, was announced to staff as their new chief in an e-mail sent to all members of the health department on 4 November last year. “Kindly be informed that Sibusisiwe Ngubane was appointed as the chief of staff in the office of the minister,” the e-mail...
