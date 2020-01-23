Government 23.1.2020 10:29 pm

Sale of Tshwane mayoral house to yield 40 houses for elderly, disabled

News24 Wire
Sale of Tshwane mayoral house to yield 40 houses for elderly, disabled

Then-Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga stands outside the mayoral mansion on the first day it was open to potential purchasers at a price tag of R5 million. Picture: Jacques Nelles

City spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said Acting Mayor Abel Tau had visited the project in Atteridgeville Extension 19.

The sale of the multimillion-rand City of Tshwane mayoral house is set to yield 40 houses for the elderly and disabled in Atteridgeville.

The houses are currently under construction.

The mayoral mansion was sold for R5m at an auction in 2017, which the City transferred to the City’s human settlements department to build houses for the needy.

City spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said Acting Mayor Abel Tau had visited the project in Atteridgeville Extension 19.

“In 2017, the DA-led administration elected to auction the mayoral mansion for R5m in an effort to use resources effectively by targeting low-hanging fruit to accelerate service delivery and support the commitment to be financial prudent in the City’s affairs.

“As a result, 55 jobs have been created. Part of the project’s success in improving access to decent housing is the utilisation of alternative building technology that is reliable, durable, environmentally friendly and easy to maintain,” Taunyane said.

She added upon completion in April 2020, beneficiaries, who were currently on the National Housing Needs Register, would be given much-needed dignity by having a place to call home.

Tau said the selection criteria would be restricted to the elderly, people living with disabilities, child-headed households and the socio-economic circumstances of a family.

He added delays in completing the project was due to the handover process from the main contractor to a new one.

Tau said he would watch the project’s progress closely to avoid further delays.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
ANC ‘deliberately collapsed Tshwane Council’, ‘misinformed public’ 21.8.2019
ANC mulls court action against Tshwane council over ‘tainted’ water 15.8.2019
Councillors among group held for torching metro offices in Pretoria 28.5.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News KZN taxi driver turned midwife gets R40K after helping woman give birth

State Capture Former Eskom board chair Zola Tsotsi testifies at Zondo commission on The New Age contract

Courts Muslim major wins SANDF headscarf case

Eish! Journalists stage Luthuli House walkout after waiting more than an hour for Magashule

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay


today in print

Read Today's edition