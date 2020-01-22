Government 22.1.2020 11:13 pm

Lawlessness will not be tolerated, Mbalula tells transport entities

News24 Wire
Lawlessness will not be tolerated, Mbalula tells transport entities

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula briefs media in Johannesburg, 9 December 2019, on the interim board of Prasa and placed the struggling state-owned entity under administration. Bongisizwe Mpondo has been appointed as its administrator.Picture:Nigel Sibanda

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has lambasted government transport entities, saying lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Mbalula called the chairpersons and chief executives of public transport entities to order, reminding them their responsibilities were non-negotiable.

“We must be under no illusion about our electoral mandate, which requires that economic outcomes must overwhelmingly create jobs, eradicate poverty and reduce inequality.

‘Clean governance, innovation and empowerment’

“A key component of this principle is the need to demonstrate responsible stewardship over the country’s resources through growth, clean governance, innovation and empowerment.

“None of you can afford to waste resources and be havens of corruption. We must address governance and financing challenges with single-minded determination and urgency.”

Mbalula called on all chairpersons and chief executives to ensure they hired skilled professionals in order to achieve their set targets.

“We must equally take firm and decisive action to improve the performance of your respective entities through better governance, by ensuring the appointment of skilled staff and board members with the requisite skills while guarding against improper interference, particularly in allocation of tenders and the appointment of staff.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
N1 protests in Beaufort West end after pupils get their bus back… for now 17.1.2020
Angry parents blockade N1 in Beaufort West over lack of school transport 16.1.2020
Residents demand transport for learners who walk up to 9km to school 14.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics EFF ex-employee Maggie Klaas wins CCMA case but party still doesn’t want to pay

Government Stop interfering at SOEs, Ramaphosa instructs party leaders

Breaking News Moya Phosa passes away after illness, stroke

Africa Angola vows to bring back billionaire Dos Santos over graft claims

Government SA is not dysfunctional, says Ramaphosa in first 2020 letter to the nation


today in print

Read Today's edition