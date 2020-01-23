 
 
Government 23.1.2020 05:42 am

Dlamini-Zuma says municipalities need more money for maintenance

Eric Naki
Minister of Cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The local government funding model is not working, the minister of cooperative governance says.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the lack of a budget for maintenance was the main reason for the deteriorating state of infrastructure in municipalities countrywide. Having no budget set aside for maintenance was a mistake, she said. Dlamini-Zuma said a total of 40 municipalities, or 20 of the 257 councils countrywide, were under administration. Other struggling municipalities where there was no constitutional interventions were being supported by the national and provincial governments. “There has to be a maintenance budget because even if you have new infrastructure, if you don’t maintain it, it will die,” Dlamini-Zuma...
