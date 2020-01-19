Government 19.1.2020 10:13 am

Brian Molefe’s ex-wife tapped as front-runner in search for Transnet CEO

Citizen reporter
Brian Molefe’s ex-wife tapped as front-runner in search for Transnet CEO

Portia Derby is said to have been chosen for her experience in governance and her strong leadership skills. 

Portia Derby (formerly Molefe) has been endorsed by the Transnet board as a preferred candidate for the vacant CEO position.

The final hurdle in the former Public Enterprises director-general’s way is pending approval from cabinet.

If she gets approval from cabinet, she will be running an SOE that used to be run by her disgraced ex-husband.

Sunday Times reports that Derby said she decided to go for an interview for the position because she is ready to be deployed.

Portia Derby transnet

Portia Derby | Image: aurecongroup.com

This development comes hot on the heels of the release of a report on SOE’s compiled by the head of the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana.

The contents of the report will form the basis for a debate among party leaders regarding the future of some of the countries flailing SOEs.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is also set to prepare a report of his own for cabinet which is expected to contain, among other things, the names of the top three candidates for this CEO position that emerged victorious from the interview process. Derby is among that list of names and is said to have been chosen for her experience in governance and her strong leadership skills.

READ NEXT: Molefe among Eskom, Transnet executives facing arrest in January 

(Copiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The EFF rejects ANC Veterans’ defence of Pravin Gordhan 18.1.2020
Ramaphosa must take Eskom, SOEs crisis in hand this weekend 18.1.2020
Jabu Mabuza’s relative in final bidding process for big contracts at Eskom – report 17.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition