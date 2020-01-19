Brian Molefe’s ex-wife tapped as front-runner in search for Transnet CEO

Portia Derby (formerly Molefe) has been endorsed by the Transnet board as a preferred candidate for the vacant CEO position.

The final hurdle in the former Public Enterprises director-general’s way is pending approval from cabinet.

If she gets approval from cabinet, she will be running an SOE that used to be run by her disgraced ex-husband.

Sunday Times reports that Derby said she decided to go for an interview for the position because she is ready to be deployed.

This development comes hot on the heels of the release of a report on SOE’s compiled by the head of the ruling party’s national executive committee (NEC) subcommittee on economic transformation Enoch Godongwana.

The contents of the report will form the basis for a debate among party leaders regarding the future of some of the countries flailing SOEs.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is also set to prepare a report of his own for cabinet which is expected to contain, among other things, the names of the top three candidates for this CEO position that emerged victorious from the interview process. Derby is among that list of names and is said to have been chosen for her experience in governance and her strong leadership skills.

