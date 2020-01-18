Government 18.1.2020 07:31 pm

Cele to visit Alex following the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly shot by cops

Citizen reporter
Cele to visit Alex following the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly shot by cops

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele. Picture: EPA-EFE / NIC BOTHMA

The 28 year old was shot and killed allegedly during a crossfire between police and suspects on Wednesday,15 January 2020.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele will on Sunday, 19 January, visit the family of slain Alexandra resident Samantha Radebe.

The 28 year old was shot and killed allegedly during a crossfire between police and suspects on Wednesday,15 January 2020.

Another suspect was also wounded allegedly during the same crossfire.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the incident.

Cele will also be joined by Gauteng Community Saftey MEC Faith Mazibuko and meet with community leaders following recent protests by residents after the shooting.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mazibuko calls for calm in Alex after woman killed in a shootout involving cops 17.1.2020
Suspects surrendered ‘but Alexandra cops shot at them, killing woman’ 17.1.2020
Why do you want to disarm legal gun owners, Cele? 16.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Your lifestyle Three surprising ways divorce can affect your will

Education Fake news? Anger over ‘racist’ hair rules for Hoërskool Delmas pupils

World IN PICS: Secret mission saves Australia’s ‘dinosaur trees’ from bushfires

Politics Hands off Ramaphosa and Gordhan, ANC veterans demand

Telkom to implement retrenchments, with 3,000 jobs on the line


today in print

Read Today's edition