Cele to visit Alex following the fatal shooting of a woman allegedly shot by cops

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele will on Sunday, 19 January, visit the family of slain Alexandra resident Samantha Radebe.

The 28 year old was shot and killed allegedly during a crossfire between police and suspects on Wednesday,15 January 2020.

Another suspect was also wounded allegedly during the same crossfire.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the incident.

Cele will also be joined by Gauteng Community Saftey MEC Faith Mazibuko and meet with community leaders following recent protests by residents after the shooting.

