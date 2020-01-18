 
 
Government 18.1.2020 06:15 am

Northern Cape will blossom if premier’s plans work out

Brian Sokutu
Northern Cape will blossom if premier's plans work out

MeerKAT. Picture: SKA website.

Dr Zamani Saul said the province had huge potential and he planned to leverage it, to grow its economy and create jobs.

“Uberising” the ambulance system, building more houses, creating jobs, mineral beneficiation, technological advancement and improving farming and agriculture are key features in Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul’s plans to turn around the poverty-stricken rural province. Saul said the province had huge potential and he planned to leverage it, to grow its economy and create jobs. “Because of our sun and wind, we are looking at increasing investment in solar and wind energy – a potential to create decent and sustainable jobs. “When looking at mining: chrome, diamond, zinc, iron ore and manganese, it is encouraging that in the Northern...
