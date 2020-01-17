Mazibuko calls for calm in Alex after woman killed in a shootout involving cops

The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has called for calm in Alexandra after a woman was killed during a shootout between the police and suspected hijackers.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she was shocked by the incident that happened on January 15, exactly a month after Samantha Mathane-Radebe got married.

Mathane-Radebe, 29, and another person were hit allegedly by stray bullets. She died on the scene, while the man, who was critically wounded, was taken to hospital.

The police recovered a firearm from the suspected hijacker who was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

Mazibuko condemned the incident, saying Alexandra residents and Mathane-Radebe’s family alleged she was shot by a police officer.

“Following this incident, the community marched to the Alexandra police station on Thursday demanding answers and the arrest of the officer they alleged to have killed Mathane-Radebe.

“An inquest is being conducted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate [IPID] to establish the facts around this incident. The police have confirmed that firearms used by the officers during the shootout have been taken away and booked in for ballistic testing.

“I wish to send my condolences to Mathane-Radebe’s family. My heart is with her family, her husband and young children she left behind. I would also like to wish the man who is in hospital a speedy recovery,” said Mazibuko.

She asked residents to allow Ipid to complete its investigation.

“I would like to plead with the community of Alexandra to remain calm while IPID is investigating the circumstances pertaining to the shooting. Until it has been established whose firearm shot and killed Mathane-Radebe, I would like to request that the community exercise restraint.

“I can assure them that if it is found that the bullet that killed Radebe was fired by the officer, the law will take its course without fear or favour, and appropriate action will be taken,” Mazibuko said.

